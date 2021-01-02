Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 3 sites selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in Tripura

3 sites selected for dry run of Covid-19 vaccination in Tripura

The vaccine carrier would be transported from the cold chain points to the vaccination sites. The data from this exercise will be uploaded on the CoWIN app.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 11:37 IST

By Priyanka Deb Barman | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Agartala

A medic demonstrates administration of COVAXIN, an Indian government-backed experimental COVID-19 vaccine, to a health worker during its trials. (PTI Photo)

The dry run for Covid-19 vaccination began on Saturday at three selected sites in Tripura’s west district including Indira Gandhi Memorial Hospital, Gandhigram Primary Health Centre and Borakha Primary Health Centre.

Today’s exercise follows the successful dry run in four states including Assam, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat. The same drill is being carried out all over the country today.

“At least 25 frontline workers, including ASHA and Anganwadi workers, would be present at the three sites to take part in the dry run. We have constituted three teams with six members each for the mock programme. We have already imparted training to 180 persons for the Covid-19 vaccination programme,” said National Health Mission director Dr. Siddhartha Shiv Jaiswal.

Also Read: Tripura to procure sequencing machine to test new Covid-19 variant

Two health workers as vaccinators and an official each from the education, social welfare and social education and the home department as vaccination officer are included in the six-member team. The vaccine carrier would be transported from the cold chain points to the vaccination sites.

After the dry run, the data of these beneficiaries would be uploaded in Covid Vaccine Intelligence Network (Co-WIN) application.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China hasn’t given up in Nepal, positions a team of 3 to continue outreach
by Shishir Gupta
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
8 civilians injured after terrorists hurl grenade on security forces in J-K’s Pulwama
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh
‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral

latest news

Chilla, Ghazipur borders closed; avoid Outer Ring, GTK, NH-44: Delhi Traffic Police
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Nilavro Ghosh
Will Delhi get Covid-19 vaccine for free? Health minister Jain answers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
News updates from Hindustan Times at 1 pm: ‘Don’t pay heed to rumours’: Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19 vaccination and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
In Georgia, Joe Biden’s presidency meets early defining moment
by Associated Press | Posted by Arpan Rai
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.