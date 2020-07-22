3 South Indian states among top 5 worst-hit in India: Covid-19 tally 

A priest and a labourer wear personal protective equipment (PPE) at a crematorium amid the spread of the coronavirus disease. (REUTERS)

India now nears a grim milestone as the coronavirus tally in the country continues to add fresh infections. With 37,700 new cases of the coronavirus disease and 648 deaths in the last 24 hours, India’s tally of Covid-19 infection rose to 1,192,915 on Wednesday. The Covid-19 death toll in the country stands at 28,732 while the number of patients recovered is at 7,53049.

South Indian states like Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Telangana are registering a sharp rise in their Covid-19 tally. Andhra Pradesh nears the 60,000-mark while Karnataka has over 70,000 coronavirus patients. Overtaking Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh sits at the fifth spot on Covid-19 national tally.

Delhi is among the top five worst-hit states in the country but continues to register improvement in its recovery rate. At present, only over 15,000 of its total 125,096 coronavirus cases are active infections.

Here’s a look at the Covid-19 situation across the worst affected states in the country:

Maharashtra

The state Covid-19 tally jumped to 327,031 on Wednesday. As many as 182,217 people have recovered from coronavirus in Maharashtra while 12,276 have died.

Tamil Nadu

With 180,643 coronavirus cases, Tamil Nadu is the state with second-highest coronavirus cases in the country and has witnessed 2,626 coronavirus fatalities. The number of patients who have recovered from coronavirus in the state stands at 126,670.

Delhi

The national capital is the third worst-hit in India with coronavirus cases jumping to 125,096 on Wednesday. As many as 106,118 patients have recovered from Covid-19 in the national capital while 3,690 have succumbed to the infection.

Karnataka

The South Indian state has witnessed 71,069 coronavirus cases till date. While 1,464 have lost their lives to the deadly contagion in the state. Nearly 25,459 patients have recovered from the disease in Karnataka.

Andhra Pradesh

The South Indian is the fifth worst-affected state in the country with the Covid-19 tally zooming to 58,668. The number of recovered patients in the state stands at 25,574 while 758 people have died from the infection.

Uttar Pradesh

The Covid-19 tally in Uttar Pradesh has jumped to 53,288 while the number of recoveries has touched 31,855. The state’s death toll has crossed 1,000. Uttar Pradesh has overtaken Gujarat and now sits at the sixth spot on the Covid-19 tally.

Gujarat

Gujarat has seen Covid-19 cases reach 50,379 on Wednesday. The state has seen 36,423 people recover from coronavirus while 2,196 people have died.

Telangana

The state’s Covid-19 tally stands at 47,705 coronavirus cases. While 37,385 people have recovered from the disease, the Covid-19 death toll has jumped to 429 in the state.

West Bengal

As many as 47,030 people have contracted Covid-19 in West Bengal till date. The state has seen 28,035 recover from coronavirus while over 1,000 people have been killed.

Rajasthan

The state has reported 31,373 Covid-19 cases till date. Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan stands at 577 while 22,744 patients have recovered.

Note: Figures are from official data released by the Ministry of Health, and may differ from realtime numbers released by various state governments subject to confirmation from the Centre.