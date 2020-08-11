Sections
3 suspects apprehended in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara, arms and ammunition recovered: Army

Updated: Aug 11, 2020 08:56 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An Indian Army spokesperson said that a joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police late on Monday night. (Waseem Andrabi/HT File Photo)

The Army apprehended three suspects and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara on Monday.

An Indian Army spokesperson said that a joint search operation was launched along with Jammu and Kashmir Police late on Monday night in which one AK rifle and two pistols with magazines were recovered from the three suspects.

The joint operation is in progress, the spokesperson further said.

Jammu and Kashmir’s Director General of Police Dilbag Singh had said last week that Pakistan has adopted a new technique of sending arms and ammunition to the union territory by using unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs).



He had further said that such incidents of Pakistani UAVs carrying weapons were detected in Kupwara, Heera Nagar, Kathua and Rajouri.

Another modus operandi of Pakistan to dispatch weapons through trucks to Jammu and Kashmir was unearthed in Punjab in the past, he said.

The top cop had further said that due to sustained anti-militancy operations, the security forces have been able to curtail the number of active militants in Jammu and Kashmir to less than 200 now from 300 to 350 terrorists a few years ago.

Singh said that there were 76 casualties and 107 injuries in the security forces in first seven months of 2019 in Jammu and Kashmir, while there were just 36 casualties and 102 injuries in the security forces in the same period in 2020.

Terror incidents were also down by 70 per cent - from 198 in first seven months of 2019 to 124 in the same period in 2020, the DGP had said.

