Sections
Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter; 1 soldier dies in gunfight

3 terrorists killed in Srinagar encounter; 1 soldier dies in gunfight

The encounter ensued after terrorists fired upon a checkpoint manned by Police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, a police official said.

Updated: Aug 30, 2020 08:02 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar (HT file photo)

Three terrorists were killed by security forces in an encounter that broke out at Pantha Chowk in Jammu and Kashmir’s Srinagar on Saturday night. An Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) of police also lost his life in the encounter.   

The encounter ensued after terrorists fired upon a checkpoint manned by Police and CRPF at Pantha Chowk, a police official said.

The joint parties of the forces cordoned off the area and launched a search operation there. During the search, terrorists fired upon search parties again, who retaliated, leading to an encounter, said the official.

The operation is underway and more details are awaited.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Book on Lalit Bhasin’s life released
Aug 30, 2020 08:01 IST
Delhi likely to receive light to moderate rain today: IMD
Aug 30, 2020 07:55 IST
Kangana says top actor had drug overdose, tried to silence her
Aug 30, 2020 07:49 IST
Suresh Raina pulls out, CSK’s worries grow as players become wary
Aug 30, 2020 07:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.