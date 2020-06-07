Sections
Home / India News / 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Shopian, operation underway

In a joint operation on Sunday, three terrorists were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian. The terrorists belonged to Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen group.

Updated: Jun 07, 2020 15:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The terrorists were shot dead in Reban village of Shopian in south Kashmir, according to officials aware of the development. (File photo)

Three terrorists, including those from the Jaish-e-Mohammed and Hizbul Mujahideen, were killed by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Sunday after a joint operation in the area, officials said.

The terrorists were shot dead in Reban village of Shopian in south Kashmir, according to officials aware of the development.

They said security forces launched the operation early in the morning after they received credible input about the presence of the terrorists.

Personnel of the Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and Shopian Police are involved in the operation, which is still underway.



Officials said the firing between security forces and the terrorists had stopped for some time and the teams were conducting the search.

While the search was on, the hiding terrorists fired again.

Police said more terrorists could be hiding in the area.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Stop private tuition, or else leave jobs, Tripura govt warns school teachers
Jun 07, 2020 15:15 IST
In Srinagar, dog lovers on a mission to save strays starved by lockdown
Jun 07, 2020 15:11 IST
Drunk man inserts mobile charger cables in urinary tract, doctors remove them from his bladder
Jun 07, 2020 15:09 IST
Happy birthday Ekta: Naagins to critics, her 5 most interesting statements
Jun 07, 2020 15:07 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.