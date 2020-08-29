1 soldier killed, 3 terrorists gunned down in J-K’s Pulwama

Police officials said that the encounter started at around 1am on Saturday in Pulwama’s Zadoora area. (ANI file photo. Representative image)

A soldier of the Indian Army was killed and three terrorists were gunned down on Saturday during a gun battle in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

“One AK and two pistols recovered. One soldier was critically injured and succumbed to his injuries. A joint operation is in progress,” Colonel Rajesh Kalia, the army’s spokesperson, said.

Police officials said that the encounter started at around 1am on Saturday in Pulwama’s Zadoora area when army and police personnel launched a joint operation.

Three terrorists were killed in an encounter in Shopian district on Friday, which has taken the total number of terrorists killed in the Valley to six in less than 24 hours. One terrorist was captured alive.