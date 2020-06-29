Sections
Home / India News / 3 terrorists killed in encounter with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag

Updated: Jun 29, 2020 06:05 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

An encounter is underway in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag. (Waseem Andrabi/HT Photo)

Three unidentified terrorists were gunned down by security forces in Jammu and Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Monday, police said.

Following inputs abouts presence of terrorists in Khulchohar area of the south Kashmir district, the police launched a cordon and search operation.

The operation turned into an encounter after the terrorists fired upon a search party of the forces, who retaliated. The gunfight is underway, police said.

More details are awaited.



Earlier on June 26, troops had launched an operation at Chewa Ullar in Tral of the Union Territory’s Pulwama district after receiving information about the presence of terrorists in the area.Three terrorists, believed to be locals, who were hiding inside a house were killed in the gun battle.

(with agency inputs)

