Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on

3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on

A contact was established with the terrorists, believed to be three in number, and an encounter has now started in Poonch district of Jammu division, said officials.

Updated: Dec 13, 2020, 16:07 IST

By HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Jammu

The terrorists are being engaged by the security forces in Chatta-Pani area on the Mughal Road in Poonch district. (HT Photo/File?Representational)

Three terrorists have been trapped by the security forces at Chatta-Pani area on the Mughal Road in Jammu’s Poonch district, officials said Sunday.

“Acting on a tip off, a cordon and search operation was launched by security forces in areas along Mughal Road which resulted in the contact with the hiding militants,” said officials.

A contact was established with the terrorists, believed to be three in number, and an encounter has now started, they added.

Chatta-Pani area is situated along Mughal Road, which falls under the territorial jurisdiction of Surankote police station of Poonch district.



Earlier today, Western army commander Lt Gen RP Singh reviewed security along the 198km long Indo-Pak international border in the Jammu region.

Recently there has been a rise in incidents of Pakistani drones entering Indian territory to drop arms, ammunition, drugs and money to fuel terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read: Western army commander reviews security along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Last month, security forces had also discovered a cross-border tunnel, which was used by four Jaish terrorists to enter Jammu before they were killed in an operation at Ban toll plaza near Nagrota.

Today, India is observing the 19th anniversary of the 2001 terrorist attack on Parliament . Nineteen years ago on December 13, terrorists of the Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) entered the Parliament complex and opened fire. Nine persons, including eight security personnel, died in the incident. All five terrorists were killed by security forces.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Arvind Kejriwal says will fast in support of farmers tomorrow, urges AAP workers to do the same
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Niyati Singh
Senior Punjab cop resigns to support protesting farmers
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
LIVE| Uttarakhand farmers supporting new laws meet agriculture minister Tomar
by hindustantimes.com
3 terrorists trapped on Mughal Road in Jammu, encounter on
by HT correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay

latest news

YourSpace: Pune residents unite to protect Vetal tekdi
by Prachi Bari
TMC talks to disgruntled minister Rajib Banerjee, expels rebel Suvendu Adhikari’s aide
by Tanmay Chatterjee
News updates from Hindustan Times at 5pm: Senior Punjab cop resigns from job to support protesting farmers and all the latest news
by hindustantimes.com
Covid-19 vaccine will be free in Kerala: Thomas Isaac echoes CM
by Asian News International | Posted by Srivatsan K C
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.