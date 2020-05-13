Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 30,000 Indians to be evacuated from 31 nations in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

30,000 Indians to be evacuated from 31 nations in phase 2 of Vande Bharat Mission

During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries.

Updated: May 13, 2020 14:12 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Kanishka Sarkar, New Delhi

Indian nationals, who were stranded in Singapore amid Covid-19 pandemic, wait for screening after they were brought by a special Air India flight at IGI Airport in New Delhi on Friday. (PTI File Photo )

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Wednesday that 30,000 Indians will return from 31 countries on 149 flights between May 16 and 22, the duration for the second phase of the Vande Bharat Mission.

Follow latest updates on coronavirus here

During the first phase of the Vande Bharat mission, Air India and its subsidiary Air India Express are scheduled to operate a total 64 flights between May 7 and May 14 to bring 14,800 Indians from 12 countries on a payment basis.

Click here for complete coronavirus coverage

India has been under lockdown since March 25 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus, which has infected more than 74,200 people and killed around 2,400 people in the country till now. All scheduled commercial passenger flights have been suspended for the lockdown period.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

In Hizbul’s Kashmir terror team, ‘military adviser’ is most brutal: Cop
May 13, 2020 12:55 IST
Only swadeshi products in CAPF canteens from June 1 after PM Modi’s push
May 13, 2020 14:53 IST
Priyanka Gandhi writes to Yogi Adityanath, gives 11 suggestions to deal with Covid-19 crisis in UP
May 13, 2020 14:32 IST
UP scraps multiple allowances of employees, aims to save Rs 1500 cr a year
May 13, 2020 15:18 IST

latest news

Olive and Mabel are back doing a hilarious Zoom call with Andrew Cotter
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Ladakh man takes online classes as passion for teaching dwarfs infection
May 13, 2020 15:27 IST
Delhi Police considers providing buses to rail passengers needing public transport
May 13, 2020 15:29 IST
Virataparvam: Sai Pallavi’s character inspired by Belli Lalitha?
May 13, 2020 15:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.