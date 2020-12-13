30,254 fresh Covid-19 cases, 391 fatalities take India’s infection tally to 9.85 million

Healthcare workers collect swab samples to testg the presence of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19), at Anand Vihar bus terminal in New Delhi on Saturday. (ANI Photo)

India on Sunday recorded 30,254 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) in the last 24 hours, which pushed the nationwide tally up to 98,57,029, according to Union health ministry update at 8 am.

The number of active cases went down further to 3,56,546, while 9357464 patients have been cured or discharged from the hospitals.

The country also recorded 391 new fatalities, which pushed the death toll to 1,43,019, according to health ministry figures.

The number of active cases in the country gave been declining, and are at its lowest in more than 145 days. The total active cases were 3,58,692 on July 18.

The health ministry had said on Saturday that this has been made possible by the trend of recoveries exceeding new cases and a low number of fatalities per day which have ensured a total net reduction of the active caseload.

India’s present active caseload consists of just 3.66 per cent of the country’s total positive cases. Meanwhile, the recovery rate has reached 94.89 per cent.

The rolling average for the past week shows the sustained decline in the daily cases for the six most affected states.

The daily new recoveries recorded in the country have been more than the daily cases registered since the last 15 days.

There is also a steady decline in daily deaths from the past many days. In the past week, daily fatalities have been below the 500-mark.