30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, Govt informs Lok Sabha

30 Covid-19 vaccine candidates under development, Govt informs Lok Sabha

Phase 1 clinical trials of both Bharat Biotech and Cadilla Healthcare vaccines have shown positive results, the health ministry says.

Updated: Sep 18, 2020 20:18 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Poulomi Ghosh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Phase 1 clinical trials of both Bharat Biotech and Cadilla Healthcare vaccines have shown positive results, the health ministry says. (PTI)

A day after Union health minister Harsh Vardhan said in Parliament that a Covid-19 vaccine is likely to be available by the beginning of the next year, the health ministry on Friday detailed the trials going on at present. About 30 Covid-19 vaccines are being developed. Three among them are at a very advanced stage, the ministry said.

Here are the details

Bharat Biotech: An inactivated whole virion candidate vaccine for SARS-CoV-2 has been developed by Bharat Biotech International Ltd, using the virus isolate (NIV-2020-770) provided by ICMR-National Institute of Virology. Safety and tolerability studies in small animals like rats, mice and rabbits have been done.

Results: Phase 1 clinical trials along with parallel studies in hamsters and rhesus macaques have been completed.



The trial has revealed excellent safety of the candidate vaccine. Immunogenicity testing is in progress, the statement said.

Phase 2 clinical trials are going

Cadilla Healthcare:

A DNA vaccine has been developed. Pre-clinical toxicity studies were conducted in mice, rats, rabbits and guinea pigs. “The vaccine has been found to be safe and immunogenic,” the statement said.

Results: Phase 1 clinical trials have been completed. The trial has revealed excellent safety of the candidate vaccine. Immunogenicity testing is in progress, the ministry said.

Phase 2 clinical trials are ongoing

Serum Institute of India

SII and ICMR have partnered for the clinical development of two global vaccines.

Oxford vaccine is undergoing phase 3 clinical trials in Brazil. Phase 2 and 3 bridging studies have been initiated by ICMR at 14 clinical trial sites, the ministry said.

ICMR and SII have partnered for the clinical development of a “glycoprotein sub-unit nanoparticle adjuvanted vaccine”, developed by Novavax from the USA. “The trial will be initiated in the second half of October after the vaccine is manufactured by SII,” the ministry said.

