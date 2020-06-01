Sections
Home / India News / 30 who returned from Kuwait test positive for Covid-19, Assam’s tally crosses 1,400

30 who returned from Kuwait test positive for Covid-19, Assam’s tally crosses 1,400

Assam now has 1,179 active cases while 278 have recovered and four have died.

Updated: Jun 01, 2020 22:17 IST

By Utpal Parashar| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Guwahati

In the past week, Assam’s Covid-19 tally has risen from 400 plus to over 1,400. (ANI)

Thirty people who returned to Assam from Kuwait by air on Friday were among the 124 new Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Monday taking its tally to 1,464 with the numbers more than tripling in a week.

Assam health minister Himanta Biswa Sarma tweeted about the 30 passengers from Kuwait testing positive for Covid-19. Assam now has 1,179 active cases while 278 have recovered and four have died. Three patients migrated to their own states before recovery.

As part of Vande Bharat mission to bring back Indians stranded abroad, a Jazeera Airways flight carrying 155 passengers from Kuwait had landed at Guwahati’s Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi International Airport on May 29.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.



This was the first international commercial flight which landed in Guwahati since the lockdown started on March 25. Nearly 100 of the passengers from that flight were quarantined in hostels of Gauhati University.



Seven more flights from foreign countries including Philippines, Ukraine, Russia, Singapore, UK, USA and Kyrgyzstan carrying Indians are expected to land in Guwahati by June 14, according to Assam chief secretary Kumar Sanjay Krishna.

Over 2.3 lakh people have returned to Assam since ban on inter-state movement was lifted on May 4.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Liverpool stars take a knee to show support for fallen Floyd
Jun 01, 2020 23:06 IST
Newlywed couple commits suicide in Sonepat
Jun 01, 2020 22:59 IST
UP Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020: District-wise list of qualified candidates released, check it here
Jun 01, 2020 23:01 IST
South Africa cricketers may resume training from next week: report
Jun 01, 2020 22:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.