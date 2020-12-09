Sections
32,080 new cases push India’s Covid-19 tally over 9.73 mn; recoveries above 9.21 mn

As many as 36,635 recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 9,215,581. India’s recovery rate stands at 94.59%, according to the health ministry.

Updated: Dec 09, 2020, 10:06 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

A health worker collects a swab sample from a woman for Covid-19 test, at Sector 30 District Hospital, in Noida on Tuesday. (Sunil Ghosh/HT Photo )

With 32,080 new cases of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) reported in the past 24 hours, India’s infection tally has crossed 9.73 million while recoveries from the disease have surpassed 9.21 million, according to latest figures released the Union minister of health and family welfare on Wednesday morning.

With a high number of Covid-19 patients recovering every day and the sustained fall in the mortality rate, India’s steady trend of registering dipping active cases continued with the country’s active caseload remaining below 400,000 at 378,909, which is merely 3.96% of the total confirmed cases. While there were 10 lakh cases of Covid-19 on September 18, the tally came down to four lakh on December 6 and have since been dropping.

Maharashtra continues to report the maximum number of active cases in the country at 74,460 followed by Kerala with 59,873 active cases whereas Delhi has reported 22,310 active cases, 5,65,039 recoveries and 9,763 fatalities, according to the Union health ministry.

India also witnessed a steady decline in the number of daily deaths recorded in the country. Less than 400 new deaths were recorded in the country in the last 24 hours. In the absence of a vaccine against the deadly disease, the number of recoveries continue to bind the hopes of the citizens. As many as 36,635 recovered from Covid-19 in the last 24 hours pushing the total number of recoveries to 9,215,581. India’s recovery rate stands at 94.59%, according to the health ministry.

This comes on a day when the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO), which is the National Regulatory Authority of India, will review the applications of Pfizer, Serum Institute of India and Bharat Biotech — the three pharma companies that have sought emergency use authorisation for their Covid-19 vaccine candidates.

