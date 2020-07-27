Sections
Home / India News / 32 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally to 1,158

32 fresh cases take Arunachal Pradesh’s Covid-19 tally to 1,158

Eleven fresh cases were reported in Seppa, the district headquarters of East Kameng, eight in Changlang district, six in Upper Siang, five in the Capital Complex region and one each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 12:22 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Itanagar

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases after the residents of the state started returning from other parts of the country. (Samir Jana/HT file photo)

Thirty-two more people, including six ITBP personnel, have tested positive for Covid- 19 in Arunachal Pradesh, taking the northeastern state’s caseload to 1,158 on Monday, a senior health official said.

Eleven fresh cases were reported in Seppa, the district headquarters of East Kameng, eight in Changlang district, six in Upper Siang, five in the Capital Complex region and one each in East Siang and Lower Subansiri districts, State Surveillance Officer Dr L Jampa said.

The new cases in Seppa are contacts of a Covid-19 patient in East Kameng district, while four of the eight new patients in Changlang are returnees from other states and two each are government employees and health workers, he said.

The six fresh cases reported in Upper Siang district are Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel, while both the new patients in East Siang and Lower Subansiri had returned from other states, Jampa said.



The five fresh infections in the Capital Complex region were detected during rapid antigen tests, he said.

Barring nine, all the new patients are asymptomatic.

They were shifted to Covid-19 care centres, Jampa said.

Seventy-seven more people, including 70 from the Capital Complex region, have recovered from Covid-19 and were discharged from hospitals on Sunday, he said, adding they have been advised strict home quarantine and self-monitoring.

Of the 1,158 cases, 650 are active while 505 people have recovered from the disease and three patients have died, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh witnessed a spurt in coronavirus cases after the residents of the state started returning from other parts of the country.

The state has recently registered a steep rise in the number of Covid-19 cases, with 967 people testing positive for the infection since July 1, Jampa said.

Arunachal Pradesh reported its first Covid-19 case on April 2 and the person recovered from the disease on April 16.

The state registered its second case on May 24.

The Capital Complex region, comprising Itanagar, Naharlangun, Banderdewa and Nirjuli areas, has the highest number of active Covid-19 cases at 337, followed by Papum Pare (61), East Siang (39), Namsai (36), Changlang (32) and Tirap (24), the official said.

The recovery rate among the Covid-19 patients in Arunachal Pradesh is 35 per cent and a total of 59,558 samples have been tested for the disease in the state so far, Jampa added.

