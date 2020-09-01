Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive

UP: 32 members of extended family found Covid-19 positive

So far, 807 people have been found infected with Covid-19 in the district. Eight others have died and 360 are still active.

Updated: Sep 01, 2020 18:45 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Shivani Kumar, Banda Uttar Pradesh

Healthcare workers during Covid-19 screening and swab test. (Satyabrata Tripathy/HT file Photo)

Thirty-two members of an extended family living in the same locality were found positive for coronavirus here, officials said on Tuesday.

“Forty-four new patients of Covid-19 have been confirmed in the district on Monday evening, including 32 members of the same family living in Phuta Kuan locality of Banda city,” Chief Medical Officer (CMO) ND Sharma said.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage

He also said, 807 infected patients have been found so far in the district of which eight have died and 360 are still active.

“The remaining 439 have been treated and discharged,” Sharma added.



Meanwhile, Neelanshu Shukla (28), a journalist with a news channel, died due to coronavirus in Kanpur.

“Unfortunately I have tested positive positive for Covid-19. I am asymptomatic and have been advised home isolation. Those who came in contact with me kindly get tested and follow all the necessary guidelines,” Shukla had tweeted on Aug 20 with hashtag #FightAgainstCorona” .

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India writes to Facebook, alleges it is the latest ‘tool’ to create social disturbances
Sep 01, 2020 19:28 IST
The curious link behind China’s Ladakh moves and a looming food crisis
Sep 01, 2020 15:07 IST
GST collection fell 1% in August 2020 over the previous month
Sep 01, 2020 19:01 IST
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh orders probe into attack on Suresh Raina’s relatives
Sep 01, 2020 19:05 IST

latest news

India says China resorted to provocative action yesterday, its actions this year have been in clear violation of agreements
Sep 01, 2020 19:28 IST
Staggering contraction: Announce a fiscal stimulus, resolve the GST dispute
Sep 01, 2020 19:25 IST
Union minister Ravi Shankar Prasad writes to Facebook’s Zuckerberg. Read full text here
Sep 01, 2020 19:23 IST
Your dream smartphone is here! With 6 AI Portrait Cameras and the sleekest design, OPPO F17 Pro is an absolute stunner
Sep 01, 2020 19:19 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.