Coronavirus Outbreak
32-year-old cancer patient tests Covid-19 positive hours after his death in Uttarakhand

32-year-old cancer patient tests Covid-19 positive hours after his death in Uttarakhand

There have been four such cases in Dehradun when a Covid-19 positive person’s death has not been attributed to the disease.

Updated: May 28, 2020 19:08 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Haldwani/Dehradun

The report came within hours of the man’s death and confirmed he had coronavirus. (Amal KS/HT PHOTO/Representative use)

A 32-year-old cancer patient in Uttarakhand’s Nainital district, who died on Thursday morning while in home quarantine, tested positive for Covid-19 hours after his death. Health officials have attributed his death to cancer and not coronavirus.

The cancer patient was a resident of Ramnagar and had returned from Delhi on May 25 where he was undergoing treatment since the past four months. Dr. Bharti Rana, chief medical officer of Nainital said the health department was not aware of the patient’s travel history to Delhi.

“He was being treated at a private hospital for quite some time, where the doctors took his samples for testing. Meanwhile, the patient was sent home where he died on Thursday. As of now, we will isolate all his family members and take their samples for testing. Personal protection kits have also been given to the family members for protection while completing the rituals,” said Dr. Rana.

On Monday, another person was declared Covid-19 positive four days after his passing on May 21. The Monday health bulletin acknowledged that the 48-year-old man, who had returned from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh and was under home-quarantine, had tested positive for disease but didn’t name the virus as the cause.



“As per protocol the man’s samples were sent for RTPCR examination on May 22 which was detected as positive for Covid-19. The cause of death could not be ascertained as per the post-mortem examination report. Hence viscera is preserved and sent for histo-pathological analysis.”

Dr. Manoj Bahukhandi, chief medical officer of Pauri Garhwal district said that a team of doctors had been sent to the village of the cancer patient to analyse the situation and take samples of his close contacts. This is the fourth Covid-19 case where the cause of death is not being attributed to the deadly virus.

