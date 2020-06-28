33 new cases take BSF’s Covid-19 tally to 944; death toll at five

By Asian News International| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, New Delhi

33 personnel of Border Security Force (BSF) have tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours.

According to the BSF, the number of cases in the force stands at 944 including 302 active cases, 637 recoveries, and 5 deaths.

With 19,906 new cases, the highest single-day spike so far, India’s Covid-19 count touched 5,28,859 including 2,03,051 active cases, 3,09,713 cured/discharged/migrated, according to the Ministry of Health & Family Welfare.

410 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours and the cumulative toll reached 16,095 deaths.