34-year-old man from Srinagar is J&K’s 9th Covid fatality

Updated: May 07, 2020 20:25 IST

By HT Correspondents, Hindustan Times Srinagar/Jammu

A 34-year-old man from Srinagar’s old city died due to Covid-19 on Thursday, taking the total number of deaths in Jammu and Kashmir to nine, officials said.

He was admitted at Shri Maharaja Hari Singh hospital (SMHS) and the body has been buried by the officials as per protocol.

Dr Salim Khan, Covid 19 nodal officer in Srinagar, said, “The 34-year-old from old city’s Alamgiri Bazar died in the hospital even as doctors tried to save his life.”

Officials said the man had been attending to his father, a cancer patient admitted at a superspeciality hospital in the city, where he could have got infected. Soon after the case was detected, samples of patients and their attendants were taken for testing.



This is the third death in Srinagar district which has reported more than 100 positive cases. The 34-year-old is the youngest patient to have died due to coronavirus. Those who died earlier were old or middle aged and were suffering from other ailments. Besides wearing face masks, the Srinagar administration cancelled all curfew passes and fresh ones were issued.

With 18 fresh infections, UT numbers add up to 793

Eighteen more people tested positive for the virus on Thursday, taking the tally to 793 in the UT, officials said.

Government spokesperson Rohit Kansal tweeted: “J&K breaks the 3,000 tests-a-day barrier as 3,429 samples were tested; 18 positive cases detected. Total now 793—Jammu 68 and Kashmir 725. J&K’s rate of positive cases 2.1%; mortality rate 1.13%.”

Of the fresh infections, 15 were reported from Kashmir division’s Bandipora, Srinagar, Baramulla, Shopian, Budgam, Anantnag, Ganderbal and Pulwama districts, where the tally has risen to 725. Three new cases are from Jammu and Udhampur districts.

Bandipore district has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 134 followed by Srinagar at 126.

Thirteen more patients recovered and were discharged from various hospitals in Kashmir on Thursday.

So far, 335 people have recovered and were discharged from various hospitals.

At present, Kashmir has 449 active cases and 14 are in Jammu.

Till date, 84,900 people have been put under surveillance—16,387 in home quarantine, 186 in hospital quarantine and 8,121 under home surveillance. Besides, 59,748 people have completed their 28-day surveillance period.

