Sections
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / India News / 341 cases, 3 deaths in Aurangabad, count nears 15,000-mark

341 cases, 3 deaths in Aurangabad, count nears 15,000-mark

The Covid-19 count in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad reached 14,894 on Monday as 341 people were detected with coronavirus infection, while three deaths took the toll to 487, an official said.

Updated: Aug 03, 2020 21:45 IST

By Press Trust of India, Aurangabad

The number of people discharged during the day was 328, including 172 from the district’s rural parts, taking the number of such cases to 11,229, official said. (File photo for representation)

The Covid-19 count in Maharashtra’s Aurangabad reached 14,894 on Monday as 341 people were detected with coronavirus infection, while three deaths took the toll to 487, an official said.

The number of people discharged during the day was 328, including 172 from the district’s rural parts, taking the number of such cases to 11,229, he said.

There are 3,178 active cases in Aurangabad.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Donald Trump bars US government agencies from outsourcing to foreign workers
Aug 03, 2020 23:02 IST
Thane MNS chief Avinash Jadhav’s bail plea rejected
Aug 03, 2020 22:59 IST
I-League club from Delhi could be announced next week: AIFF
Aug 03, 2020 22:43 IST
Sushant’s family shares WhatsApp chats with Mumbai Police in Feb
Aug 03, 2020 22:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.