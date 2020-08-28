346 policemen in Maharashtra test positive for Covid-19 in last 24 hours

Three more policemen died of Covid-19 in the last 24 hours in Maharashtra, with the latest being a 45-year-old police constable attached with Charkop police station in Mumbai. Also, 346 fresh cases of the policemen contracting the virus was reported in Maharashtra police force in the last 24 hours.

According to the state police department in Maharashtra police, so far 14,614 policemen have contracted the virus. Of this, 11,752 policemen have recovered and 2,741 are undergoing treatment at various Covid Care Centres (CCC). Till date, 148 policemen have lost their lives to coronavirus in Maharashtra police force. So far, over 4,700 police personnel in Mumbai have got infected by the contagious disease. Of this, around 4,000 have recovered.

According to Mumbai Police, 45-year-old constable Samir Harishchandra Pawar, who was attached with the Charkop police station, died from the infection. According to the police, Pawar was staying with his wife and a son at Gorai, Borivali (west).

An officer from Charkop police station said, “On August 6, he was not able to breathe properly hence he was admitted to Oscar hospital, Kandivali. As his health condition started worsening, he was moved to Seven Hills hospital, Andheri (east).”

However, his condition did not improve and he succumbed to death at around 9:30 pm. Naval Bajaj, joint commissioner of police (administration) said, “there are 69 policemen from Mumbai police who have lost their lives to Covid-19.”

Most of the deceased policemen aged between 45-58 years and also suffered from other comorbidities such as hyperglycemia, hypertension, etc., the police said. The state government is giving Rs 50 lakh as compensation and a government job to one member of the families of those policemen who died of Covid-19.