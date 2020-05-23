Sections
Home / India News / 35 migrant workers injured as bus they were travelling in overturns in UP

35 migrant workers injured as bus they were travelling in overturns in UP

According to reports, one of the tyres of the bus reportedly burst following which the driver lost control on the steering and the bus overturned with migrant workers trapped inside.

Updated: May 23, 2020 02:07 IST

By HT Correspondent | Edited by Kanishka Sarkar, Hindustan Times Prayagraj

Visual from the accident spot in Uttar Pradesh’s Nawabganj. (Sourced)

At least 35 migrants were injured as the bus they were travelling in overturned in Uttar Pradesh’s Nawabganj on Friday.

The bus was headed from Rajasthan’s Jaipur to West Bengal when it overturned in Nawabganj in the trans-Ganga area of the Prayagraj district.

Police said there were no casualties in the accident.

According to reports, one of the tyres of the bus reportedly burst following which the driver lost control on the steering and the bus overturned with migrant workers trapped inside.



On hearing cries, locals rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Senior police officials reached the spot and started the rescue operation.

IG Range Prayagraj KP Singh said the accident took place after one of the tyres of the bus burst.

The injured workers have been rushed to the nearby Nawabganj and Kaudihar primary health centres (PHCs) where they are undergoing treatment, he added.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Bodies from the sky: Horror as PIA plane crashes among homes in Pakistan
May 23, 2020 02:06 IST
PIA plane with 99 people on board crashes in Karachi, 66 dead
May 23, 2020 01:52 IST
Chandigarh’s active case count climbs to 38 as Bapu Dham woman tests positive
May 23, 2020 01:14 IST
Admn to acquire land for Dakshin Marg link to New Chandigarh at ₹75 cr
May 23, 2020 00:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.