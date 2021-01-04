Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 37-year-old man found stabbed to death in south Delhi apartment

37-year-old man found stabbed to death in south Delhi apartment

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police reached Chattarpur Extension on Saturday, where the deceased, Chirag, was found in stabbed condition on the floor and his wife Renuka was lying unconscious on the bed.

Updated: Jan 04, 2021, 08:53 IST

By Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai, Asian News International

A 37-year-old man was allegedly stabbed to death in his apartment in south Delhi and his wife was lying unconscious, the police informed.

The police received a PCR call from the landlord that his tenants were not opening their door. At the same time, the police also found a post on Facebook in which a woman had shared information about her husband’s murder.

Acting on the complaint, the Delhi Police reached Chattarpur Extension on Saturday, where the deceased, Chirag, was found in stabbed condition on the floor and his wife Renuka was lying unconscious on the bed.

The deceased Chirag Sharma was declared dead by the doctors, while Renuka is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital.



The couple did not have any child. From the initial inquiry, it was found that there were differences between them.

A case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered.

The police said that on inquiry it was revealed that the couple had been living at the apartment since 2013 and worked at an insurance company.

Further investigation is underway.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Farmer-govt talks today; 2 key demands on table
by Zia Haq
After Covishield and Covaxin, these are other Covid-19 vaccine candidates
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Meenakshi Ray
Trump, on tape, presses Georgia official to ‘find’ votes
by Associated Press| Posted by Mallika Soni
Rain and thunderstorms likely over N-W India till Tuesday
by HT Correspondent | Edited by Zara Khan

latest news

37-year-old man found stabbed to death in south Delhi apartment
by Asian News International | Posted by Arpan Rai
India okays first Covid-19 vaccines, UK to begin new immunisation drive
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by Karan Manral
Hrithik Roshan’s on-set look will make you skip a heartbeat
US man and son grab netizens’ attention again with peppy dance on O Beta Ji
by Srimoyee Chowdhury
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.