Sections
Home / India News / 371 new cases in a day push Guj tally closer to 13,000

371 new cases in a day push Guj tally closer to 13,000

Surat: With 371 new cases reported in 24 hours, the number of people infected by Covid-19 in Gujarat inched close to 13,000 on Thursday. Twenty-four more deaths were reported in the state during the...

Updated: May 21, 2020 23:14 IST

By Jaykishan Sharma,

Surat: With 371 new cases reported in 24 hours, the number of people infected by Covid-19 in Gujarat inched close to 13,000 on Thursday. Twenty-four more deaths were reported in the state during the time span.

Ahmedabad reported 233 of the cases, Surat 34 and Vadodara 24, said Jayanti Ravi, principal secretary (health).

“The tally of total positive case has reached 12,910 while the 773 fatalities have been reported in the state as of now. A total of 496,730 people have been kept in quarantine out of whom 485,051 are in home quarantine,” Ravi said.

She added, “The positive indicator for state is that the recovery rate is improving. So far, 5,488 people have been discharged. Condition of 6,519 affected people is stable and 52 are on ventilator.”



In most states, the recovery rates have shown dramatic improvement since the health ministry tweaked discharge guidelines, allowing patients with mild symptoms to home-quarantine themselves instead of seeking admission in Covid hospitals.

In a separate development, the state government restarted government buses after a two-month suspension.

Ashwani Kumar, secretary to the chief minister, said the government had announced lockdown 4.0 norms with special relaxations to restore life to normal .

“As part of this, we have allowed state transport bus service to resume operations for the people from May 20. These buses will operate between 8:00 am and 6:00 pm in areas other than containment zones across the state,” he said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Cong leader says tourism sector hit in Himachal, seeks bailout package from Centre
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
12% school students have left Chandigarh amid migrant exodus triggered by Covid-19
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Amid rising tension, US Senate passes bill to delist Chinese firms from exchanges
May 22, 2020 00:51 IST
Illegal sex determination racket: Doctor, woman assistant sent to two-day police custody
May 22, 2020 00:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.