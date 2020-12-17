Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 38 year old farmer dies near Tikri border protest site, cause unknown

38 year old farmer dies near Tikri border protest site, cause unknown

Jai Singh, a resident of Tungwali village in Bathinda district, and his brother had been part of the farmers’ protest at the Haryana-Delhi border. Jai Singh was found dead in the morning. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained after a post mortem.

Updated: Dec 17, 2020, 14:03 IST

By Press Trust of India | Posted by Ayshee Bhaduri, New Delhi

The farmers have been camping at several border points into Delhi for three weeks, demanding that the new farm laws be repealed (Ajay Aggarwal /HT PHOTO)

A 38-year-old farmer from Punjab was found dead at a protest site near the Tikri border on Thursday morning, police said.

Jai Singh, a resident of Tungwali village in Bathinda district, and his brother had been part of the farmers’ protest at the Haryana-Delhi border against the Centre’s three farm laws for the last several days, according to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Ekta Ugrahan) leader Shingara Singh.

Jai Singh was found dead in the morning. The exact cause of the death can be ascertained after a post mortem, an official of the Bahadurgarh police in Haryana said.

Singh’s brother suspected that he might have died of heart attack. The body was sent to the Bahadurgarh civil hospital in Jhajjar district, the official said.



Shingara Singh demanded a compensation of Rs 10 lakh and a government job for the kin of the deceased.

Around 20 farmers, many of them are from Punjab, have so far died either of natural causes or in road accidents, the BKU (Ekta Ugrahan) leader said.

The farmers have been camping at several border points into Delhi for three weeks, demanding that the new farm laws be repealed as they claim it would benefit the corporates and end the traditional wholesale markets and the minimum support price regime.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Protest a constitutional right but...’: SC observation on farmers’ stir
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Rafale’s deep-strike cruise missile gets an upgrade for targets in mountains
by Shishir Gupta
SC dismisses UP govt plea challenging release of Kafeel Khan
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Amit Chaturvedi
Govt clears the confusion on PUBG Mobile’s India launch

latest news

JD (U) to analyse poll setback, future outside Bihar at national meet, WB elections top agenda
by Vijay Swaroop | Edited by Abhinav Sahay
Covid-19 vaccines not silver bullet to end pandemic: WHO
by Asian News International | Posted by Nilavro Ghosh
Hot Spot shows mark on Kohli’s glove after Paine decides against taking DRS
by hindustantimes.com
Ishq Subhan Allah’s Ravi Bhatia confirms separation from wife Yulida
by HT Entertainment Desk
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.