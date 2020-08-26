Sections
Home / India News / 4.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal’s Durgapur

4.1-magnitude earthquake hits West Bengal’s Durgapur

The quake, with its epicentre at 110 km east-northeast of Durgapur, occurred at 7.54 am at a depth of 10 km, the National Centre of Seismology said.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 10:39 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by Susmita Pakrasi, Kolkata

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said. (REUTERS)

A medium-intensity earthquake of magnitude 4.1 struck Durgapur in Paschim Bardhaman district of West Bengal on Wednesday morning, officials said.

Tremors were felt in the industrial town and its nearby areas, they said.

There has been no report of damages in the area so far, police said.



