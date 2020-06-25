4.5 magnitude quake jolts Mizoram, 5th in less than 10 days

Debris inside a damaged building, after an earthquake of 5.3 magnitude hit Mizoram, in Champhai district on June 22, 2020. (PTI Photo)

An earthquake of magnitude 4.5 struck south of Champhai in Mizoram on Thursday, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The quake occurred at 1:14 am and struck 21 kilometres south of Champhai.

Earlier on Tuesday, an earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter Scale, occurred 31 kilometres South South-West (SSW) of Champhai.

On June 22, Mizoram Chief Minister Zoramthanga said that two earthquakes rocked the state within a span of 12 hours. While an earthquake of magnitude 5.5, occurred 27 kilometres SSW of Champhai at 4:10 am on June 22, another quake measuring 5.1 on the Richter Scale, struck 25 kilometres East North-East of Aizawl at 4.16 pm on June 21, according to the institute.

The state had also recorded an earthquake of magnitude 5.0 on the Richter scale on June 18 evening, 98 kilometres South-East of Champhai.