Sections
Home / India News / Colonel, major, 2 soldiers and cop killed in Kashmir’s Handwara

Colonel, major, 2 soldiers and cop killed in Kashmir’s Handwara

Sources said Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik, a rifleman and police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi were killed after the hours-long firefight with terrorists holed up in a house.

Updated: May 03, 2020 09:08 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that began around 3:30pm on Saturday in Chanjmulla area of Handwara. (ANI)

A colonel, one major and two soldiers of the Indian Army were killed along with a police officer during an operation to flush terrorists out of a house in Handwara in north Kashmir, sources said on Sunday.

Two terrorists were also killed in the encounter that began around 3:30pm on Saturday in Chanjmulla area of Handwara.

Sources said Colonel Ashutosh Sharma, Major Anuj, a Lance Naik, a rifleman and police sub-inspector Shakeel Qazi were killed after the hours-long firefight with terrorists holed up in a house.

The commanding officer of 21 Rashtriya Rifles along with four others had entered the house to evacuate the trapped people after the firing had stopped for an hour.



Officials said their bodies have been recovered from the encounter site. The civilians have been rescued, they added.

Throughout the night as the gun battle raged, several Pakistani accounts on Facebook and Telegram ran propaganda against the operation.

An official, who asked not to be named, had said earlier that approximately four terrorists were holed up in the house.

The encounter began on Saturday afternoon after the army and police launched a joint operation in the forests of Rajwar following a tip-off about the presence of terrorists in the area. The terrorists emerged and hid inside a house.

Teams of the Special Operation Group of police had surrounded the house and lights were erected around the area where the encounter was underway, a senior security official said, asking not to be named.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Colonel, major, 2 soldiers and cop killed in Kashmir’s Handwara
May 03, 2020 09:08 IST
Parts of Delhi receive light rainfall, temperature set to come down
May 03, 2020 08:32 IST
First special train ferrying UP migrants reaches Lucknow from Maharashtra’s Nashik
May 03, 2020 08:13 IST
Never know what’s in his mind: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit’s captaincy explained
May 03, 2020 09:05 IST

latest news

Database containing results of Jio’s Covid-19 checker tool exposed online
May 03, 2020 09:07 IST
Never know what’s in his mind: Dhoni, Kohli, Rohit’s captaincy explained
May 03, 2020 09:05 IST
Rishi Kapoor’s daughter Riddhima reaches Mumbai to be with Neetu and Ranbir
May 03, 2020 08:51 IST
Students make and distribute face masks in Prayagraj villages
May 03, 2020 08:46 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.