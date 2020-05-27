4 cops injured in clash with migrants at quarantine centre in Bihar’s Nalanda

SHO Rakesh Kumar, who was among the four police personnel injured in clash with inmates at a quarantine centre , being treated at Sadar Hospital, Nalanda, Bihar. (HT Photo )

The Station House Officer (SHO) of Bind police station in Bihar’s Nalanda and three other personnel were injured in a clash between police and the inmates of a quarantine centre at Kathrahi late on Tuesday evening, an officer said.

“Four policemen, including the SHO Rakesh Kumar, were attacked by quarantined people who were demanding better quality food. They damaged three vehicles including one belonging to the Block Development Officer (BDO). Some of the inmates snatched a police rifle and cartridge, which was later recovered,” a senior police officer said.

Confirming the incident, Nalanda Superintendent of Police Nilesh Kumar said that the police team led by BDO Suraj Kumar reached the quarantine centre after getting information about the ruckus created by some migrant workers over the food being served to them. When the team arrived, people attacked them with bamboo sticks and pelted stones at them.

At least 121 people are staying at the quarantine centre at Gurukul Vidyalaya and they demanded ‘puri’ instead of roti in their meal. Following the ruckus, hundreds people from adjoining villages assembled there and provoked them, according to SP Nilesh Kumar.

The SP said that reinforcements reached the spot, brought the situation under control and dispersed the mob. The injured cops were taken to the primary health centre. A case was registered against unidentified people and the police have started investigation, he added.

According to Nalanda Police, the incident at Kathrahi involving irate migrants is not an isolated one. There are reports of over dozen such incidents where angry migrant workers in quarantine centres created ruckus, staged protests, blocked road and even turned violent at some places.

Upset over poor facilities at the quarantine centres in government-run school buildings, panchayat buildings etc, thousands of migrant workers have taken to protesting in over two dozen districts in Bihar over the past few days.

Recently, 88 migrant workers at a quarantine centre in Dwarka Amrit Asharfi High School in Shambhuganj block of Banka district protested at the alleged poor quality of food being provided to them. The police resorted to lathi-charge to control them. In the ensuing melee, a young migrant worker fractured his hand while some others sustained minor injuries.

Concerned at the rising Covid-19 cases in the state, the Bihar government last week announced that migrants labourers returning from seven states will be lodged in quarantine camps.

According to the order by Disaster Management Department, Government of Bihar, migrant labourers coming to Bihar from Surat, Ahmedabad in Gujarat; Mumbai, Pune in Maharashtra; Delhi; Ghaziabad, Faridabad, Noida in Uttar Pradesh; Kolkata, West Bengal; Gurugram in Haryana and Bengaluru, Karnataka will be kept in quarantine camps