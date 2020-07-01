Sections
Home / India News / 4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

Updated: Jul 01, 2020 08:42 IST

By HT Correspondent| Edited by: Meenakshi Ray, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot. (ANI Photo. Representative image)

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured in an attack by terrorists in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.



More details are awaited.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Priyanka Chopra signs multimillion dollar first look deal with Amazon Prime
Jul 01, 2020 08:43 IST
4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore
Jul 01, 2020 08:42 IST
Maharashtra to set up college for Marathi-speaking people of Karnataka
Jul 01, 2020 08:35 IST
India vs Australia: Spike in Covid-19 cases casts shadow on MCG Test
Jul 01, 2020 08:33 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.