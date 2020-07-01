4 CRPF troopers, 1 civilian injured in terrorist attack in J-K’s Sopore

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot. (ANI Photo. Representative image)

Four troopers of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and a civilian were injured in an attack by terrorists in Sopore area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Wednesday.

The terrorists attacked a road opening party of the CRPF when they were placing a checkpost along with personnel of Jammu and Kashmir police on the Sopore by-pass highway in Model Town of Sopore.

All the injured have been shifted to a hospital.

The area has been sealed and a search operation has been launched. Officials of the Indian Army and police have also reached the spot.

More details are awaited.