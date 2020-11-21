Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj

4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that the incident took place in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 13:52 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Prashasti Singh, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, an official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law. (Representational image)

Four people died and at least five were admitted to a hospital after consuming illicit liquor in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj district, reported news agency ANI.

Prayagraj District Magistrate Bhanu Chandra Goswami said that the incident took place in Amilia village under Phulpur police station limits.

“A team of district officials reached Amilia village after receiving information about the deaths due to consumption of illicit liquor. We have been informed about four deaths, while five to six people are admitted in the hospital,” said Goswami.

The samples of the spurious liquor were sent for testing, the official said, adding that the culprits will be punished as per the law.

(With ANI inputs)

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Desist from policy of supporting terror’: India slams Pak over JeM attack
Nov 21, 2020 13:49 IST
NCB summons comedian Bharti Singh hours after raiding her Mumbai residence
Nov 21, 2020 13:19 IST
4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 10:31 IST
‘India has set target of cutting carbon footprint by 30-35%,’ says PM Modi
Nov 21, 2020 13:33 IST

latest news

Markets to not to shut again: Shopkeepers and shoppers support
Nov 21, 2020 13:59 IST
IBPS SO Recruitment 2020: Application window closing soon to fill 647 vacancies, here’s direct link
Nov 21, 2020 13:55 IST
Singapore Airline’s India venture Vistara eyes direct flights to US
Nov 21, 2020 14:00 IST
4 dead, five hospitalised after consuming illicit liquor in UP’s Prayagraj
Nov 21, 2020 13:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.