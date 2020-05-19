4 deaths mark highest Covid-19 casualties in Telangana in 50 days

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, two deaths and 57 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

As the lockdown restrictions were relaxed to a large extent across Telangana, barring in 16 containment zones on Tuesday, the state reported four deaths and 42 new cases of Covid-19, officials said.

In neighbouring Andhra Pradesh, too, two deaths and 57 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin from the Telangana medical and health department late in the evening said four deaths were reported from different parts of Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), taking the overall death toll due to Covid-19 in the state to 38.

This is the highest number of casualties reported in the state in a single day in the last 50 days. It was on March 30 that the state had registered six deaths due to the viral disease in a single day.

The bulletin, however, did not disclose from which parts of Hyderabad the deaths were reported. However, it said the four deceased – two 70-year old male patients, a 68-year old woman and another 38-year old woman were suffering from co-morbid conditions like hypertension, diabetes, obesity and pneumonia.

Among the 42 new Covid-19 cases, 34 were from GHMC area and the remaining four cases were that of migrants belonging to Siricilla, Karimnagar and Yadadri Bhongir districts. These migrants arrived from other states in trains and were admitted in Gandhi Hospital with Covid-19 symptoms.

The new cases have taken Telangana’s Covid-19 tally to 1634, including 77 migrants.

As on Tuesday, the total number of Covid-19 patients who have recovered and discharged is 1,011 while the number of active cases admitted to Gandhi Hospital is 585.

In Andhra Pradesh, two deaths were reported from Kurnool and Chittoor. In all, 57 new Covid-19 cases were reported during the last 24 hours.

An official bulletin said a total of 9,739 samples were tested during the 24-hour period. With the fresh cases, the tally of Covid-19 positive cases in the state went up to 2,489, including 150 cases of migrants. Of them, 1,596 patients have been cured and discharged from hospitals. Currently, 691 patients are under treatment, the bulletin said.