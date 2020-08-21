4 electrocuted as heavy rain lashes south Bengal, flood low-lying areas

A woman sits on a cot outside her shop along a waterlogged street near Kalighat Kali temple, in Kolkata. (PTI)

At least four people died of electrocution and one was seriously injured in Kolkata and Howrah on Thursday as intermittent heavy rain continued to lash the districts of south Bengal since Wednesday night.

In the coastal district and in the Sunderbans a few hundred families had to be shifted to local schools as many rivers breached their embankments and entered the villages. The heavy rain coupled with the spring tide triggered high waves in the sea which entered nearby towns and popular beach destinations.

The India Meteorological Department had warned on Wednesday of heavy rain in south Bengal because of two back-to-back low pressure systems over the Bay of Bengal. While one had formed on Wednesday, another is likely to form on Sunday.

Two labourers were killed inside the Alipore Zoo in Kolkata and one was seriously injured when they accidentally touched a live wire while repairing a hoarding near the elephant enclosure. Two more persons were electrocuted at Shibpur in Howrah when they touched an exposed live wire.

Many rivers across south Bengal swelled and the water gushed into some villages in South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore and Bankura districts.

“The water of rivers Muriganga and Kalindi entered in a few villages over the embankments as there was heavy rain during high tide. Our officials have rushed to the spot to pump out the water,” said a senior official of the irrigation department.

At Sagar block in South 24 Parganas, more than 250 families had to be shifted to schools after river water entered their houses through breaches in the embankments, said S Mondol, BDO of Sagar Island.

At Digha, a popular beach destination in East Midnapore, high waves crashed on the guard walls and entered the shops along the beach.

“During high tide the sea water entered the marine drive running parallel to the beach in places like Shankarpur, Digha, Shyampur and Jamra after high waves crashed on the guard walls,” said S Bhattacharya, SDO of Contai, a subdivision in East Midnapore district.

At Malda and Murshidabad districts, there has been large erosion by the Ganga amid the rain. While thousands are spending sleepless nights as the river is gobbling more land every day, a few hundred families have moved to safer places.

“Even though erosion is an old problem in Murshidabad, this year it has taken a serious shape. The erosion at Hossainpur, Kulidear and Parsujapur has taken serious shape. We have requested the administration to shift some families from those villages. From the TMC party we have provided them relief materials,” said Ejarat Ali, the Trinamool Congress’ block president of Farakka in Murshidabad.

In Bankura at least about a dozen villages were cut off after water started flowing over a bridge. People had to take a detour of more than 10 km to reach the village.

“Heavy rains would continue in an intermittent manner till August 25 as another low pressure is expected to form. The monsoon trough is also very active which is triggering heavy rains in south Bengal,” said an IMD official.