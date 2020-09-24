Sections
Home / India News / 4, including 3 migrant labourers, killed in building collapse in Punjab town

4, including 3 migrant labourers, killed in building collapse in Punjab town

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of the deceased people.

Updated: Sep 24, 2020 19:45 IST

By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Shivani Kumar, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The cave-in happened at around 9:30 am. (HT Photo)

Four people were killed in Punjab’s Mohali after a building collapsed on Thursday. The incident took place in Dera Bassi town, the district information and public relations office said.

According to police sources, the two-storey building was under construction in the Mira Malli area of the town and its roof collapsed. The cave-in happened at around 9:30 am, they added.

Three migrant labourers who were working inside the building are among the people who lost their lives. The building owner was also killed in the incident.

Chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has announced ex-gratia of Rs two lakh to the kin of the deceased people.

“District Administration along with @NDRFHQ team reached the spot but unfortunately, all 4 people trapped had succumbed to injuries,” Singh said on Twitter.

