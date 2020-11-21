Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother

According to people familiar with the matter, initial data from a global positioning system (GPS) device and mobile phones carried by the four terrorists shows that they were in touch with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) operational commanders Mufti Rauf Asghar and Qari Zarar with the objective of wreaking havoc in the Valley.

Updated: Nov 21, 2020, 07:54 IST

By Shishir Gupta, Hindustan Times New Delhi

The people familiar with the matter added that the Pakistani deep state is, as is its wont, using pan-Islamist jihadist groups such as JeM to target India by sending in suicide attackers across the border. (DG ISPR)

Early Thursday morning, an encounter between a group of terrorists and security forces happened at the Ban toll plaza near Nagrota. By the end of it, four terrorists were dead, but it wasn’t just a chance encounter. This was an intelligence-based operation that was aimed at blocking what security forces believed could be a major attack, being planned from across the border.

According to people familiar with the matter, initial data from a global positioning system (GPS) device and mobile phones carried by the four terrorists shows that they were in touch with Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed’s (JeM) operational commanders Mufti Rauf Asghar and Qari Zarar with the objective of wreaking havoc in the Valley.

Mufti Asghar is the younger brother of JeM chief and UN designated global terrorist Masood Azhar.

Also Read: ‘Major havoc, destruction once again thwarted,’ PM thanks security forces a day after Nagrota encounter



On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi was briefed about the entire operation by National Security Advisor Ajit Doval in the presence of Home Minister Amit Shah, Foreign Secretary Harsh Shringla and the two intelligence chiefs.



Following this, the PM said in a tweet: “Neutralizing of four terrorist belonging to Pakistan based terrorist organizations JeM and the presence of large cache of explosives with them indicates that their efforts to wreak havoc and destruction have once again been thwarted.”

Thanking the security forces for their brave action, PM Modi said that their alertness had scotched a nefarious plot to target grassroots level democratic exercises (reference to the Panchayat elections) in Kashmir.

The people familiar with the matter added that the Pakistani deep state is, as is its wont, using pan-Islamist jihadist groups such as JeM to target India by sending in suicide attackers across the border. HT learns that Pakistani agencies have decided to hand over the Balakot terror training facility to JeM, more than one and a half years after it was bombed by IAF jets.

NSA Doval was informed about the Ban toll plaza encounter early on Thursday morning as soon as the firing started at 4.50 am.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that the four terrorists, all from Pakistan’s Punjab Province, moved from across Shakargarh bulge and crossed over to India in the Samba sector.

Also Read: France turns the screws on Imran Khan, declines upgrade for Mirage, subs and more

While top counter-terrorism experts are still investigating the possible targets of terrorists, the weapons, ammunition, grenades and explosives (RDX) carried by them clearly indicates that they had a big strike planned in the Valley. Eleven AK-series rifles, 30 Chinese grenades, 16 AK ammunition clips and 20 kilograms of RDX were recovered from the bodies. The terrorists were battle trained as despite repeated attempts of the J&K police to capture one of them alive, they refused to give in and fought till the end.

Indian intelligence officials say that apart from being an attempt to sabotage the electoral exercise underway in the region, the aborted attack may also be a diversionary tactic by the Pakistani army and ISI chiefs, under pressure from Opposition parties in the country, to bring the focus back on Kashmir.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 07:54 IST
Tracking the coronavirus pandemic: First signs of a 2nd wave
Nov 21, 2020 06:34 IST
Donald Trump’s son tests positive for coronavirus
Nov 21, 2020 06:16 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
Nov 21, 2020 05:10 IST

latest news

4 Jaish terrorists killed in Nagrota got orders from Masood Azhar’s brother
Nov 21, 2020 07:54 IST
Positivity rate among voluntary Covid tests 3% in Chandigarh
Nov 21, 2020 07:49 IST
Georgia confirms results in latest setback for Trump bid to overturn Biden win
Nov 21, 2020 07:53 IST
GMADA upgrading Togan road in Mullanpur to six lanes
Nov 21, 2020 07:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.