4 killed, BJP MLA among 4 injured in separate road accidents in Bihar

Two men were killed when a truck toppled on a bike while two others lost their lives when another truck rammed into an autorickshaw. (Representational Photo/Getty Images)

A BJP lawmaker was injured after his car collided head-on with a truck in Munger district on Sunday night, said police on Monday.

Police said Niki Membram, MLA from Katoria in Banka district was referred to Patna after getting first-aid treatment in Bhagalpur. Police suspect that the truck driver was driving under the influence of alcohol as he was driving rashly.

The first-time MLA’s two bodyguards and driver were also injured and the SUV was also damaged. The three men are stated to be stable and would be discharged from the hospital in a few days.

In another incident in Gaya, two men heading to the railway station on a motorcycle were crushed to death after a truck loaded with rice bags toppled on their bike at Chakand station bazaar on Patna-Gaya road on Monday afternoon.

Gaya’s senior superintendent of police (SSP) Aditya Kumar said cranes had to be used to remove the truck.

“The errant driver fled the spot. The circumstances of the mishap are still being probed,” teh SSP said.

Irate over the incident, a group of people set the truck on fire. They also blocked vehicular traffic for more than three hours. The situation was brought under control in around two hours, officials said, adding that those involved in the vandalism and arson will be identified with the help of CCTV footage and booked.

In another incident, two people were killed at Sati-Pokhra village in Saran after an auto-rickshaw collided with a truck.

Police said the incident occurred when the speeding truck rammed into the autorickshaw killing two unidentified passengers. Police said prima facie it looks like the truck driver lost control and hit the autorickshaw. The police are investigating the matter.