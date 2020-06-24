4 men die inside septic tank in Chhattisgarh’s Mungeli

Police said the deaths took place at around 6pm in Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area of the district. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people, including three from the same family, died after inhaling poisonous gas inside a septic tank in Mungeli district of Chhattisgarh on Tuesday evening, police said.

Police said the deaths took place at around 6pm in Marrakona village under Sargaon Nagar Panchayat area of the district.

“The bodies were taken out from the tank late on Tuesday evening and an investigation is going on. A case has also been registered,” Sanjeev Thakur, Sargaon police station in-charge, said while speaking to reporters.

Police said Akhileshwar Kaushik, 40, Gaurishankar Kaushik, 28, and Ramkhilawan Kaushik, 45, residents of Marrakona village, died inside the tank. Subhas Dagure, 45, a Nagar Panchayat Sagaon employee also died in the accident.

“A member of the Kaushik family went inside the tank and went unconsciousness. Subsequently, two more members of his family entered the tank and did not come up,” a senior official said adding all died inside the tank.

“Later, a Nagar Panchayat employee went inside and he also went unconscious. When all these did not come out the villagers informed the police,” the official added.

Chhattisgarh chief minister Bhupesh Baghel and leader of opposition in legislative assembly Dharmlal Kaushik expressed grief over the deaths.

Baghel instructed the administration to provide all possible assistance to the families of the victims.