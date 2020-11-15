Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / India News / 4 minors rescued in Assam after allegations of attempted human sacrifice

4 minors rescued in Assam after allegations of attempted human sacrifice

Father of one of the 4 children told police he was preparing to do some exorcism ritual.

Updated: Nov 15, 2020, 13:18 IST

By Utpal Parashar | Posted by Abhinav Sahay, Hindustan Times Guwahati

The police took the four boys into protective custody after learning that the father of one of the boys was preparing to sacrifice them. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Police in Assam’s Sivasagar district have rescued four minor boys following allegations from local residents that they were about to be sacrificed by the father of one of the boys.

While reports in local news channels claim that the father of one of the boys wanted to sacrifice his own son and the sons of his brother on the advice of a witch doctor with the hope of getting some hidden treasure, police say there is no evidence of an attempted human sacrifice yet, but are investigating.

“A police team was sent to Demowmukh following reports that some human sacrifice was about to take place there. We have taken the four boys into our custody on Saturday night for their safety,” said Amitava Sinha, superintendent of police, Sivasagar.

Also Read: Minor brutally murdered on Diwali, organs missing; police chase 2 theories

“The allegations of attempted human sacrifice are yet to be confirmed. Apart from hearsay, there is no concrete evidence about such a crime. According to the locals, the father of one of the boys wanted to sacrifice them. On questioning, the father said they were planning some exorcism ritual,” he added.

The accused was likely to be arrested in the case.

EOM

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nitish Kumar returns as Bihar chief minister, gets NDA nod at key meeting
Nov 15, 2020 13:35 IST
PM Modi spells out the offensive-defensive doctrine for India
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST
Soumitra Chatterjee, the doyen of Bangla cinema, dies at the age of 85
Nov 15, 2020 13:27 IST
India rate cuts bets fall as recovery gains hold, inflation stays high
Nov 15, 2020 13:41 IST

latest news

Neetu celebrates ‘very different Diwali’ with Anil Kapoor, Varun Dhawan
Nov 15, 2020 14:18 IST
Harry Kane can eclipse Rooney scoring record for England: Gareth Southgate
Nov 15, 2020 14:10 IST
‘He’s doing it very well’: Taylor calls star India batsman ‘powerful guy’
Nov 15, 2020 14:06 IST
‘Rewiring’ metabolism in cells may aid Type 2 diabetes treatment
Nov 15, 2020 14:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.