4 more districts in Bihar clamp lockdown to contain Covid-19

Covid-19 cases have surged in many districts of Bihar over the past few days. (HT PHOTO)

A day after the Patna district administration decided to lock down the state capital for a week beginning July 10 following an alarming spike in Covid-19 cases, four more districts - Bhabua, Purnia, Supaul and Nawada - followed suit on Thursday with different lengths of lockdown.

Bhabua district administration announced lockdown at Bhabua and Mohania from July 10 to July 17. District magistrate (DM) Nawal Kishor Chaudhary on Thursday issued a notice of this effect.

All private shops and business establishments would remain closed except pharmacies, shops selling grocery, milk, fruits, vegetables and meat, which can remain open from 6 am to 6 pm.

At least 226 people in the district, including policemen, medicos and other officials, have tested positive so far.

In Purnia town areas, a weeklong lockdown will be enforced from July 10. Purnia district has reported 347 Covid-19 cases so far, of which 50 were reported from town areas during the last one week.

In Supaul, where Covid-19 cases have grown sharply during the last few days, the lockdown will be enforced from July 10 to July 12. The district has reported 316 cases so far. A three-day partial lockdown in Kishanganj ended on Thursday.

In Nawada, a three-day lockdown will begin on July 10.

In Darbhanga, district magistrate Thiyagrajan SM said any decision on lockdown will be taken on or after July 13. “In view of the weather forecast, which has predicted heavy rainfall from July 9 to 12, a lockdown would affect relief operations in case of a flood-like situation. Heavy rains are expected in the basins of river Kamala and Bagmati in neighbouring Nepal and adjoining plains in this part of region,” he said.

Meanwhile, Muzaffarpur District Magistrate Chandrashekhar Singh, who chaired a meeting with district officials to assess the condition, said, “The decision on imposition of a lockdown will be taken at the right time.”

He, however, asked the office-bearers of North Bihar Chambers of Commerce and Industries to open their establishments only between 10 am to 5 pm and remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays.