4 Mumbai Police personnel succumb to Covid-19, 1,233 cops recover and join work

Four Mumbai Police personnel, who had earlier tested positive for Covid-19, succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, according to a statement from the Mumbai Police. The four policemen were infected in the line of duty.

In some encouraging news, however, a total of 1,233 personnel of the Mumbai Police have also recovered from Covid-19 and 334 of them have resumed work, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said on Saturday.

The state home minister said he was proud of the policemen who risked their lives to perform their duties during the severe outbreak of the coronavirus disease.

“A total of 1,233 policemen from the MumbaiPolice Force have successfully defeated Covid-19. 334 of them have returned to duty. Congratulations to these corona warriors. I am proud of the @MumbaiPolice who risk their lives to perform their duties diligently,” Deshmukh said in a tweet.

The Maharashtra Police, on the other hand, reported 129 new Covid-19 cases in the last 48 hours taking the total number of personnel who tested Covid-19 positive to 3,388.

On Friday, Maharashtra Police officials said that active cases currently stand at 1,388 and 1,945 policemen have recovered till date. They said 36 police personnel have succumbed to the disease in Maharashtra, which is the worst-hit state in the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Maharashtra crossed the one lakh-mark on Friday with 3,717 new cases and 127 deaths. Mumbai reported 1,366 cases and 90 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total cases in the city to 55,451. So far 2,044 people have died. The recovery rate in Mumbai at present is 47.3 per cent.