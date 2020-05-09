Sections
Home / India News / 4 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire; 3 posts destroyed

4 Pak soldiers killed in retaliatory fire; 3 posts destroyed

On Thursday, Pakistani troops had fired on Indian posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate, a defence spokesperson said.

Updated: May 09, 2020 08:19 IST

By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times Jammu

A civilian was also injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistani army’s shelling on the Indian side in Poonch. (ANI File Photo)

At least four Pakistani soldiers were killed and as many injured in India’s retaliatory firing across the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu & Kashmir’s Poonch sector on Thursday, an Indian army officer said on Friday.

“At least three posts were destroyed in which four Pakistani soldiers were killed and four others were injured in Raikhchikri and Nezapir sectors of Pakistan opposite Poonch in our retaliatory fire,” said the officer.

A defence spokesperson said, “Intercepts confirmed that the adversary had suffered fatal casualties in retaliatory fire by the Indian troops.”

On Thursday, Pakistani troops had fired on Indian posts in Shahpur, Kirni and Qasba sectors of Poonch district, prompting India to retaliate, he added.



A civilian was also injured and two houses were damaged in Pakistani army’s shelling on the Indian side in Poonch. The injured was identified as Nisar Ali, a resident of Qasba village.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Industry says Rs 15 lakh crore package required for economic revival
May 09, 2020 03:02 IST
Covid-19: What you need to know today
May 09, 2020 05:14 IST
Across the country, migrants still forced to walk thousands of miles
May 09, 2020 02:54 IST
Need pragmatic, positive and bold action to get back to work | Opinion
May 09, 2020 08:05 IST

latest news

AC Milan president says some players recovering from coronavirus
May 09, 2020 08:45 IST
Drunk e-rickshaw driver kills infant daughter in Bengal; lynched by villagers
May 09, 2020 08:44 IST
UFC returns after seven-week sporting shut-down
May 09, 2020 08:38 IST
Punjab Board class 10th exams cancelled, students promoted based on pre-Board marks
May 09, 2020 08:35 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.