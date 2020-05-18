4 people with travel history test Covid-19 positive in Uttarakhand, tally climbs to 96

Medics take a swab sample of an elderly-woman for COVID-19 testing at Asha Rodi police check post, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, in Dehradun, Friday, May 15, 2020. (PTI)

Four people who returned from different parts of the country to Uttarakhand last week have tested positive for Covid-19 on Monday, taking the state’s tally of total cases to 96.

A bulletin issued by the state health department on Monday evening confirmed the development.

The bulletin mentioned, “Three new positive cases of Covid-19 were detected in district Dehradun, Uttarkashi and Nainital.”

A 35-year-old man who returned to Dehradun from Mumbai and a 23-year-old man who returned to Uttarkashi from Gurugram tested positive at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences’ (AIIMS) Rishikesh lab. Meanwhile, a 20-year-old woman who had returned to Nainital from New Delhi tested positive at the VRDL lab in Haldwani.

Earlier in the day, the health department had said that a 60-year-old woman from Dehradun who had recently returned from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 late on Sunday night. The 60-year-old woman had returned from Mumbai on May 14 and was in home quarantine at the time when the sample was tested.

With this, a total of 47 Covid-19 cases have been reported from Dehradun with 18 active cases are there in the state. The rate of doubling of cases in Dehradun stands at 17.75 days.

Uttarakhand has so far tested 13,870 samples of which results of 1,087 are awaited. With the latest case, 24 people who returned to the state in the past one week have tested positive for Covid-19 in Uttarakhand.

On Saturday night, a 27-year-old man who had returned from Mumbai tested positive for Covid-19 from Dehradun district.

Harish Mohan Thapliyal, public relations officer of AIIMS Rishikesh informed that the patient who tested positive on Saturday night worked in a luxury hotel in Mumbai and was asymptomatic when he had returned.

“The patient worked as a hotel receptionist in a high-end hotel in Mumbai for the past five-six years and had recently returned home after a few positive cases surfaced in the same hotel though he had tested negative when his samples were taken there. He was asymptomatic and stayed in home quarantine in Rishikesh. He came to our screening OPD on Saturday with the intention for testing since his hotel co-workers were positive and he had travelled a long distance. We took his samples on Saturday morning and he tested positive by the same day mid-night,” Thapliyal said.

He added that after the patient tested positive, officials are now doing a detailed contact tracing and taking other necessary action.