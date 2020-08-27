4 prisoners undergoing Covid treatment escape from Hyderabad hospital

The police are examining the footage of CCTV cameras inside and outside the hospital to find out which route they had escaped.(HT PHOTO representative)

Four prisoners undergoing treatment for Covid-19 at state-run Gandhi Hospital in Hyderabad escaped from the hospital ward in the early hours of Thursday, the police said.

The escaped prisoners were: M Javeed and Mohammad Abdul Arbaz, both undertrials in separate theft cases and P Narasimha and B Chander, who were convicted in connection with the property offences.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (North) Kamleshwar Shingenavar said six special teams were formed to launch a manhunt for the four prisoners. “All efforts are being made to arrest them and we are confident of tracing them soon,” he said.

The four prisoners, who were lodged in Cherlapally central jail, were initially taken to the Government Chest Hospital, Erragadda, after they showed symptoms of Covid-19. After they tested positive for the virus, they were shifted to Gandhi Hospital, the designated hospital for Covid-19 for treatment.

According to the police, the four prisoners were put up at the exclusive ward for prisoners at the second floor of Gandhi Hospital. “Because of the pandemic, the escort police personnel had to be posted outside the ward. Taking advantage of the situation, the four prisoners broke open the iron grille of the bathroom and climbed down to the ground to escape,” the police said.

Following an alert from the other inmates of the ward, the escort police informed the Chilakalaguda police who rushed there to launch a search for the accused. The police cordoned off the entire hospital premises and conducted a room-to-room search.

“We are also examining the footage of CCTV cameras inside and outside the hospital to find out which route they had escaped,” a police official said, adding that they might be hiding somewhere within the city.

Cherlapalli jail superintendent Sampath Kumar said so far the accused could not be tracked. “We hope to get some breakthrough on Friday,” he said.