Sections
Home / India News / 40-ft whale carcass weighing 10 tonne washes ashore in Odisha

40-ft whale carcass weighing 10 tonne washes ashore in Odisha

The gargantuan mammal that weighed around 10 tonne was spotted on the coast at Agarnasi Island.

Updated: May 23, 2020 17:50 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kendrapara

As there are injury marks, the mammal might have perished after being hit by either ship or trawler propellers, officials said. (Photo: Twitter/ PSanghamitra123)

The carcass of a 40 -feet-long critically endangered whale washed ashore in Gahirmatha marine sanctuary area in Odisha’s Kendrapara district, a senior forest official said on Saturday.

The gargantuan mammal that weighed around 10 tonne was spotted on the coast at Agarnasi Island, he said.

“The mammal’s body bore injury marks. The species figures in the list of IUCN Red list of threatened marine species. The forest department will conduct the post mortem examination of the endangered marine animal,” Rajnagar Mangrove (wildlife) Forest Division DFO Bikash Ranjan Dash.

As there are injury marks, the mammal might have perished after being hit by either ship or trawler propellers, he said.



The mammal is a schedule-I species under the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the DFO said.

“We are still undecided whether to bury or not the carcass after its post mortem and are also planning to preserve the skeletal remains of the mammal for posterity.

After necessary legal formalities, we would seek suggestion from department high-ups regarding preservation of the skeletal remains of the whale,” the official said.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Aarogya Setu app users cross 2 crore mark in Uttar Pradesh: Official
May 23, 2020 19:04 IST
Decks cleared for 7th UGC pay arrear to Bihar varsity teachers
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
Centre nudges Bihar to scale up Covid-19 testing as number of cases rise
May 23, 2020 19:02 IST
The Yaqoob-Amrit story could have healed us
May 23, 2020 19:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.