40 kg IED planted by Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district

40 kg IED planted by Maoists recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district

The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security forces on Basaguda-Tarrem road, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

Updated: Jul 26, 2020 14:47 IST

By Press Trust of India| Posted by: Harshit Sabarwal, Bijapur

As per preliminary information, maoists are going to observe the martyrs’ week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said. (HT file photo. Representative image)

A powerful 40 kg improvised explosive device (IED) planted by Maoists was recovered in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunday, police said.

The explosive, packed in a big plastic container, was unearthed by a joint team of various security forces on Basaguda-Tarrem road, Bijapur Superintendent of Police Kamlochan Kashyap said.

Personnel belonging to CRPF’s 168th battalion, 204th battalion of CoBRA (Commando Battalion for Resolute Action- an elite unit of CRPF) and the district force were involved in the operation, he said.

While carrying out the de-mining exercise on the route, security personnel spotted the IED planted beneath the road near a bridge between Sarkeguda and Pegdapalli villages, averting a major mishap, he said.



As per preliminary information, maoists are going to observe the martyrs’ week from July 28 to August 3 and had planted the IED to target security forces during that time, the official said.

Security forces often carry out patrolling on the Basguda-Tarrem route where road construction work is underway, he said.

Meanwhile, security has been stepped up in the maoist- hit districts of the state, particularly in seven districts of Bastar division - Dantewada, Bijapur, Bastar, Narayanpur, Kondagaon, Sukma and Kanker in view of the ‘martyrs’ week’, which the rebels observe in the memory of their slain leaders.

