40 new cases take Goa’s Covid-19 tally to 166

A day after 47 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Goa, 40 new cases were reported on Thursday, the government said.

Out of the 40 new cases, 32 were within the containment zone at the Mangor Hill locality of Goa’s port town of Vasco da Gama while eight were among those entering the state from Maharashtra. The new cases have taken Goa’s Covid-19 tally to 166 including 109 active ones.

The state administration has begun intensive testing within the containment zone since Monday but is confident that the virus has not spread beyond the containment zone.

Clock here for full Covid-19 coverage.

“On the first day we collected 200 swabs of which 42 were positive. Yesterday we collected 353 swabs of which 32 are positive. So the number of tests is increasing but the number of positive cases is decreasing. Once we have the results of the 400 swabs we have collected today we will get a clearer picture,” Health Secretary Nila Mohanan said.

The Health Department began testing in the immediate vicinity where the first symptomatic patients emerged as well as vulnerable patients and has begun to expand the radius of testing which has shown a lower incidence of the virus.

Asked if it the entire Vasco town would need to be placed under lockdown, the Health Secretary said it wasn’t necessary given how the situation has developed so far.

The Goa government has increased its testing capacity and is testing all incoming passengers to maintain the state’s status of a ‘safe zone’. Goa is now testing more than 1,000 people daily and the capacity is expected to double over the coming days.