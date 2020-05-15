40 new cases take Telangana’s tally to 1,454

GMR led Hyderabad International Airport Facilitates the Evacuation of Kenyan Nationals from Hyderabad City, in Hyderabad on Thursday. (ANI photo)

Telangana reported 40 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, taking the state’s tally to 1,454.

The surge continued in Greater Hyderabad where 33 persons tested positive. Seven migrants were also found infected.

According to the director of public health and family welfare, no deaths were reported on Friday. The death toll remained unchanged at 34.

The day saw 13 persons being discharged from hospital on their recovery. With this, the number of people cured/discharged rose to 959. The number of active cases now stands at 461.

With seven new cases among migrants, the total number of migrants tested positive rose to 44. All the cases were those who returned to the state from various parts of the country.

The officials pointed out that large number of migrants are entering the state from across the country. The evacuees from other countries who are arriving at Hyderabad by designated flights are being screened at the airport and the symptomatic persons are tested for Covid-19.

All migrants arriving by road and rail are being screened for symptoms at railway stations and at road border check posts.

The asymptomatic migrants arriving in Telangana through various points of entry are quarantined at home and in government quarantine facilities. The symptomatic migrants are isolated and tested and for further course of action.

The health authorities have appealed to people to inform the local officials in case they identify any new persons, migrants who have newly arrived in the towns and villages.

--IANS

ms/vd