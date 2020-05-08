40-yr-old man burnt to death by wife, daughter in Rajasthan’s Bikaner

The man was burnt to death by his wife and daughter while he was sleeping. (Getty Images / Representational Photo )

A woman, allegedly irked with her husband over domestic trouble, burnt him to death with the help of her daughter in a village in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district, police said on Friday. The duo sprayed petrol on the victim and burned him when he was sleeping around 3am on Thursday.

The deceased has been identified as 40-year-old Shyam Sundar Kumhar. According to police officials, the incident was reported from Chak 6 PHM village falling under Khajuwala police station area.

“Around 7pm, Kumhar, who is a mechanic, returned from the workshop where he worked. He had his dinner and was using mobile phone till 1am. Around 3am in the morning, his daughter, identified as Priyanka (19) along with her mother Pushpa (38), went inside Kumhar’s thatch where he was sleeping on bed. Priyanka was carrying a jug with petrol which she sprinkled on her father’s mouth and bed and Pushpa lit a torch made by tying a cloth on the branch of a neem tree and put it on her husband’s mouth and fled the spot,” said Vikram Singh, station house officer (SHO), Khajuwala police station.

The fire later spread across the thatch and Kumhar was burnt alive. The neighbours informed the police about the incident after which a team of police and officials of the forensic science laboratory reached the spot for inspection.

The mother-daughter duo, hiding in an old army bunker located 10 kilometres away from the village, was caught on the basis of the footprints made in the sand dunes from the incident site to the bunker.

“Kumhar was a mechanic which is why he used to keep petrol in his home and her wife was aware of this. Both of them have been detained. The daughter said that her age is 19 but that is yet to be confirmed,” the Khajuwala SHO added.

The neighbours told police that Kumhar got married to Pushpa Devi, resident of Goluwala village, 20 years ago but the couple used to have frequent fights. Because of the fights, the deceased man had built a separate house for the family to live.

Apart from Priyanka, the couple have two more children – one son, identified as Daya Shankar who studies in a private school in Sikar and another daughter, 10-year-old Sapna.