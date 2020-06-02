Sections
Home / India News / 41 new cases take Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally to almost 1,000

41 new cases take Uttarakhand’s Covid-19 tally to almost 1,000

Out of the 41 new cases, 40 had travelled from Maharashtra

Updated: Jun 02, 2020 18:55 IST

By Suparna Roy| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Dehradun

Migrants undergo thermal screening as they arrive in Uttarkashi . (ANI)

With 41 fresh Covid-19 cases reported from the state on Tuesday, Uttarakhand’s tally has risen to 999, according to the state health department’s bulletin.

The new cases were reported from Chamoli (3), Dehradun (26), Haridwar (1) and Tehri Garhwal (11).

Apart from one patient in Dehradun who is a contact of an earlier Covid-19 patient, all the other 40 had returned to the state from Maharashtra.

On Tuesday, 21 Covid-19 patients were also discharged from hospitals across Uttarakhand after they recovered. Eight each were released from hospitals in Nanital and Almora, three from Pithoragarh and one each from Udham Singh Nagar and Bageshwar.



The percentage of recovery for Covid-19 patients in the state increased to 24.32% on Tuesday from 21.53% on Monday. However, the rate of infection deteriorated to 3.95% from 3.82% on Monday.

Meanwhile, chief secretary Utpal Kumar Singh told reporters that the rate of infection and rate of death in the state is lesser than the national average.

“The national average of deaths due to Covid-19 is around 2.83% while in the state this figure is less than 1%. The rate of doubling is also gradually improving in the state,” said Singh.

He added that contact tracing is very important to fight Covid-19 and so far, about 4,000 contact tracing has been done. He also informed that the number of beds in institutional facilities has also been increased to about 14,000.

“We have over 700 active cases in the state and there is a possibility of cases increasing in the future but there is no situation of panic in the state. About 95% of the cases in the state have no symptoms or very few symptoms,” he added.

The chief secretary further said that the state government has identified 75 cities of the country from where people returning to Uttarakhand will have to stay in institutional quarantine for seven days and then spend 14 days in home quarantine. People entering the state from other cities will have to stay in home quarantine for 14 days.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Odisha to alert 15 lakh farmers with text and voice messages about locusts
Jun 02, 2020 20:24 IST
Fashion app sells off unwanted stock to aid Bangladeshi workers
Jun 02, 2020 20:23 IST
Car floats away as man desperately tries to save it. Watch
Jun 02, 2020 20:15 IST
Supreme Court mulls allowing physical hearings after lawyers complain
Jun 02, 2020 20:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.