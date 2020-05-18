414 migrant labourers who came back to Uttar Pradesh show Covid-19 symptoms

Stranded migrant workers rest after they were stopped by the police while crossing the Delhi-Uttar Pradesh border to reach home, in Ghazipur, New Delhi, on Sunday. (Sanchit Khanna/HT Photo)

Hordes of migrants have returned to Uttar Pradesh from different parts of the country during the coronavirus lockdown. These workers were stranded in other states and had no work.

Out of those who returned at least 414 migrant workers are exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus disease Covid-19, Hindustan Times’ Hindi language publication Hindustan reported. The health authorities in Uttar Pradesh said that all the migrant workers are being tested. The health department, with the help of ASHA workers, have so far tested 3.50 lakh workers, it further reported.

Uttar Pradesh health secretary Amit Mohan Prasad said that these migrant labourers are first taken to shelter homes where they undergo thermal screening. The authorities then conduct rapid testing and pool testing. If a single case is found positive in a pool, all the group members are tested individually.

The labourers who do not display any symptoms are then sent to home quarantine for 21 days. Village and mohalla committees are tasked with monitoring those workers.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh reported 206 fresh cases of Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the total number of cases in the state to 4,464, Dr Vikasendu Agrawal, Joint Director/State Surveillance Officer, Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP) said in a statement.

This is one of the highest number of Covid-19 cases reported in a single day in the state.

The state also recorded eight more deaths due to Covid-19 on Sunday, taking the toll to 112. Of the eight deaths reported on Sunday, five were reported from Aligarh, while two Covid-19 patients died in Kanpur and one in Meerut.

Agra is at the top with 27 fatalities, followed by Meerut (19), Moradabad (11), and Kanpur and Aligarh with (8) each. Jhansi, Mathura and Firozabad recorded four deaths each.

Of the fresh Covid-19 cases reported on Sunday, the highest number of 17 fresh cases was reported from Pratapgarh, 11 from Hapur, 10 each from Gautam Buddh Nagar and Lakhimpur Khiri, 9 from Ghaziabad, 8 each from Meerut, Lucknow, Rampur, Siddharthanagar, Bahraich, Ghazipur, Sitapur and Pilibhit.

The number of Covid-19 patients discharged in the state stands at 2,636, while the count of active cases in the state is 1,716.