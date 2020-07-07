Sections
Home / Ranchi / 42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

42 Jharkhand cops quarantined after raiding illegal liquor factory as accused tests Covid+

The village where the illegal liquor factory was located has been declared a containment zone.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 15:08 IST

By Sanjoy Dey| Edited by Sabir Hussain, Hindustan Times Ranchi

Forty-two Jharkhand policemen who raided an illegal liquor factory in Koderma district have been quarantined after an accused tested positive for Covid-19. (Representative image/HT PHOTO)

Forty-two policemen including a deputy superintendent of police (DSP) and officers in-charge of two police stations, who raided an illegal liquor unit last Saturday, have been quarantined in Jharkhand’s Koderma district after an accused who was arrested was found infected with coronavirus, police said on Tuesday.

“As many as 42 policemen were quarantined at our Domchanch based institutional quarantine centre. After five days, the high risk personnel that includes whosoever came in close contact with the Covid patient, will be examined. Then, samples of low risk personnel will be taken,” said Koderma deputy commissioner (DC) Ramesh Gholap.

Click here for full Covid-19 coverage.

A 42-member police team including DSP (headquarters) and officers in charge of Jay Nagar and Chandwara police stations raided an illegal liquor factory in Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar police station on July 4, said Koderma sub-divisional police officer (SDPO), Rajendra Prasad.

He said they also arrested two persons from the spot. “Before sending them to jail, they were tested for Covid-19 as per rule and a 24-year-old accused was found infected with coronavirus. He was immediately sent to Covid hospital, while the other person was sent to jail,” Prasad said.



All 42 personnel who were involved in the raid were put in quarantine on Monday, he said.

Meanwhile, the entry of common people has been prohibited in Jay Nagar and Chandwaro police stations as precautionary measures and both the police stations have been sanitized. The complainants have been asked to submit their applications at drop boxes or at the outer gates of the police stations.

On Monday, Chutiyaro village under Jay Nagar block where the illegal liquor factory was running was notified as a containment zone. “Contact tracing exercise in the village is being conducted. The villagers who came in contact with the accused will undergo Covid test,” the Koderma DC said.

Koderma district has recorded 202 Covid-19 cases till Monday. The number of active cases in the district is 45 and 156 people have been discharged from the hospitals.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Gal Gadot refused to shoot sexualised Wonder Woman scene: report
Jul 07, 2020 16:01 IST
Bajaj Auto workers’ union demand temporary closure of Waluj plant to break Covid cycle
Jul 07, 2020 15:57 IST
Kanpur firing: UP police release photos, details of 15 absconding accused
Jul 07, 2020 15:52 IST
Uttarakhand HC reserves judgement in PIL against govt takeover of Char Dham, 51 other temples
Jul 07, 2020 15:50 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.